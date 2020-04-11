Balasore: Police recovered the mutilated body of a young man from a road in Soipur area under Sadar police limits of Balasore district Saturday morning.

The cops identified the deceased as Chakradhar Barik (32), a resident of Sekhpatna village. Subsequently, they sent the body to the Balasore district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

According to a source, Chakradhar had gone out of his house to drink liquor at Chandipur Upper Primary School Friday night.

His family members launched a frantic search for him after he did not return home even after many hours. However, they were not able to find him anywhere. Some local residents found his body with injury marks lying on the road Saturday morning and immediately informed the police.

Family members of the deceased lodged a case with the Sadar police station alleging that Chakradhar had been murdered. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the matter.

PNN