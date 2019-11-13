Islamabad: With the prices of essential vegetables such as cabbages and ginger reaching as high as Rs 150 and Rs 500 per kilo respectively in Pakistan, there seems to be no respite for consumers as the prices of 43 out of 51 items of daily use have gone up by 289% as compared to the same period last year.

The seriousness of the situation can be gauged by the fact that tomatoes are being sold here at Rs 200 to Rs 300 per kilo while onions are going for Rs 200 per kilo. Sugar is retailing at Rs 90 per kg.

According to the Pakistani media, for the first time tomatoes have touched Rs 300 per kg in Karachi while the wholesale price of tomatoes is over Rs 200 per kg.

Not only vegetables, the spike could also be seen in the prices of fruits. Papaya is currently available at Rs 160 per kilo in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. A dozen bananas can cost Rs 120.

The problem is not just for the vegetarians. Non-vegetarians are equally plagued by inflation. Mutton is sold at Rs 900 per kilo. Prime Minister Imran Khan has created a special unit to keep tabs on inflation, the Dawn has reported.