Bolangir: After the amended MV Act came into force in the state this March 1 again after a period of six month, a police sub-inspector in Bolangir district was fined Rs 1,000 for riding a two-wheeler without wearing helmet Tuesday.

The official has been identified as Abhinash Nayak.

The matter came into light after a video of the sub-inspector riding a motorcycle went viral on social media. Bolangir SP Sandeep Madkar directed concerned officials to collect a fine of Rs 1,000 from Nayak.

It may be mentioned here that e-Challans to the tune of Rs 1.64 crore were issued against 3,175 traffic violators across the state on the first two days of amended MV Act imposition by State Transport Authority.

The re-enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019 in the state has come back to haunt traffic rule violators in form of hefty penalties.

PNN