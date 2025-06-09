Bhubaneswar: An old video of an IAS officer, who was recently caught by Odisha Vigilance Department in a bribe case, has gone viral on social media.

An official release stated that the Odisha Vigilance Department Sunday caught the IAS officer allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman.

“The IAS officer, who is posted as sub-collector, Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, has been caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman, as an instalment of the overall demand of Rs 20 lakh bribe…,” the department said in the release.

The accused officer, in his mid-30s, “called the complainant to his official government residence at Dharamgarh, received the bribe amount… and kept the same inside his table drawer”, it said.

The old video of the sub-collector is going viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The video was shared by Twitter handle @gemsofbabus_.The video appears to have been recorded after the sub-collector cleared the UPSC examination.

Watch the viral video:

“My dream has always been to do some significant thing for Country and Northeastern Region”: IAS Dhiman Chakma >Caught Red Handed Taking bribe of ₹10 lakh at his official residence. 🤡😭 pic.twitter.com/E1Cpu8PQGg — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) June 9, 2025

PNN