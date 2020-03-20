Mumbai: From starting out as a bus conductor to becoming one of the biggest stars of the country, actor Rajinikanth has said that he looks at his life as nothing but a series of miracles.

While working in the Bangalore Transport Service as a conductor, Rajinikanth began acting in plays and eventually made his debut in K Balachander’s 1975 Tamil drama, Apoorva Raagangal. He went on to feature in Hindi films, including Hum with Amitabh Bachchan, Chaalbaaz with Sridevi and Aatank Hi Aatank with Aamir Khan.

The actor later found immense success with films like Billa, Baashha, Sivaji, and Enthiran among others.

More than four decades after his silver screen entry, Rajinikanth gears up for his TV debut with Discovery’s, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.

Speaking about his life, Rajinikanth – in excerpts from the adventure show – said, “Well, yes, actually, my whole life has been a miracle. It’s a miracle! Even consider this show for example, I never thought of this, not even in my dreams that one day I’ll do a show like this for Discovery!”

The 69-year-old actor, who shot for the episode in Bandipur National Park, is the second Indian name after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to feature on the adventure show. The special episode, which will air March 23, will see Rajinikanth on an adventure trip with Grylls, doing stunts, discussing wide variety of topics including intimate details about his personal life and issues close to his heart such as water conservation.

The show will air across 12 Discovery channels and the premiere on Discovery and Discovery HD will be available in eight languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and English.

The newly launched streaming app Discovery Plus will give access to the episode at 6.00am, March 23.

Agencies