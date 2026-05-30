New Delhi: Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing will begin a five-day official visit to India Saturday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starting his trip from Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

During his visit, President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold talks with PM Modi June 1 on further strengthening the ties between the two countries, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This will be President U Min Aung Hlaing’s first visit to India after assuming office.

U Min Aung Hlaing will also participate in a business forum in India. For his visit, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

On June 2, he will also travel to Mumbai for business and industry interactions and site visits.

“Myanmar lies at the confluence of India’s Neighborhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies. The official visit of President U Min Aung Hlaing to India is expected to further strengthen and deepen the multi-faceted relations between the two countries,” the MEA said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Vietnamese President To Lam also began his India visit from Bodh Gaya, the place where Lord Buddha achieved enlightenment, and offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple.

In April, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Myanmar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of U Min Aung Hlaing as Myanmar’s President.

On April 10, Singh called on U Min Aung Hlaing and gave him a letter of felicitations from PM Modi on his assumption of office as Myanmar’s President. He expressed India’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation under its ‘Neighbourhood First’, ‘Act East’ and ‘MAHASAGAR’ policies and extending developmental assistance for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.

“Called on U Min Aung Hlaing, and handed over a letter of felicitations from Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on his assumption of office as the President of Myanmar today,” Kirti Vardhan Singh posted on X following the meeting.

Myanmar and India are close partners with age-old ties, as well as land and maritime neighbours. India remains committed to further strengthening its multifaceted bilateral cooperation with Myanmar under its ‘Neighbourhood First’, ‘Act East’ and ‘MAHASAGAR’ policies, and to extending developmental assistance for the benefit of the people of Myanmar,” he added.

U Min Aung Hlaing was elected Myanmar’s President April 3. In the days leading up to his election, he stepped down as Commander-in-Chief after having ruled the country since 2021 following a military coup.

In August last year, PM Narendra Modi met Myanmar’s then State Security and Peace Commission Chairman Min Aung Hlaing during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, where the two reviewed bilateral relations.