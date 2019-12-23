India is a beautiful yet wonderfully mysterious country. There are many untold secrets and stories of a lot of palaces and their kings, of treasures and their keys.

Here are the some mysterious places in India; People say anyone who goes here never comes back:

Bhangarh Fort: Government has restricted entry in the fort after sunset. There are many scary stories linked to this place. The story claims that a dark magician fell in love with the princess and tried to cast a spell on one of her cosmetic products to make her reciprocate. The princess became suspicious and threw the product on a huge stone boulder. Affected back to the dark magic, the stone boulder crushed the magician to death. Before dying, he cursed the entire town, sealing its unfortunate fate. And, the town is believed to become a haunted spot ever since.

Jamali- Kamali Masjid: Sharing its boundaries with the Qutub Minar, there are numerous tales about the Jinns which are believed to reside within the walls of Jamali- Kamali. As per the Islamic Legends, it is believed that God made humans out of sand and Jinns out of the fire. Hence they have their world of existence and also the power to cross worlds. Sometimes, they never leave and decide to stay at abandoned places, and when troubled by human presence, they hurt people who visit the masjid.

Ramoji Film City: It is one of the biggest film cities in the country, this place is home to a lot of hotels which have been projected to a lot of controversies because of the reported supernatural activities in and around them. The visitors who had been there reported an invisible force tearing their clothes off, some said they felt someone knock their washroom doors while the rooms remain locked from the inside.

Mukesh Mills: Most of us must remember the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om; this story may sound oddly familiar with the mysterious place- Mukesh Textile Mills which was established by the East India Company in the 1870s. The mill was shut down in 1980 after a sudden fire outbreak. This abandoned haunted place in India serves as an excellent location for shooting Hindi horror movies. However, some directors, as well as actors, refuse to shoot here after experiencing paranormal activities.

Kuldhara Village: The village of Kuldhara is popularly known to be a deserted ghost village that has been abandoned since the 1800s. It is said to carry a curse of the villagers who vanished from there overnight, after having lived there for over seven centuries. The mystery of the place include the fact that Salim Singh, the minister of the state, once visited this village and fell in love with the beautiful daughter of chieftain wanting to marry her. The minister threatened the villagers by saying that if they did not marry the girl to him, he would levy huge taxes. The chief of the village along with those of adjoining villages decided to abandon and migrate elsewhere to protect the girl’s honour. It is said that the villagers cast a spell on the village as they left, cursing anyone who tried to inhabit the land.

