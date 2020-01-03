Who likes to grow old? While, everyone may want to grow up quickly as children, no one wants to grow old. Not only women, but men also do not want to grow old. Everyone wants to look younger than their age.

Many even spend a lot of money to look younger. But, do you know that there is a country where women do not have the effect of increasing age? There are many other interesting characteristics of people and culture in this country.

Let’s know about this in detail…

We are talking about Taiwan. It is an island, part of the Republic of China. It has a population of about 23,780,452 by 2018 and most of the people here follow Buddhism.

The women of this country are also beautiful and look young for a long time. There is no reason for their catering or makeup, but their beauty has a different secret. Girls living in this country are more vigilant about their appearance. For this reason, they do not get out much in the sun, because they believe that getting out in the sun makes them black.

The people of Taiwan believe that getting out in the sun reduces age and so no matter how important the work is, people do not get out in the sun at all. People here show a lot of interest in sports as well and that is why they remain very fit.

Many of us like to get wet in rain, but Taiwanese people do not like getting wet in rain. Especially the women here have a particular allergy to getting wet in the rain. A study has revealed that the people here are very hard working. People work 10 hours a day that’s why people here become rich at an early age.

In school and colleges emphasis is given on mathematics and science. There are also high-speed trains, metros and buses here, but a large number of people will be seen driving scooters. The people here are known for hospitality like in India.