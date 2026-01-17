A unique video from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. A dog was seen performing rituals in front of a Hanuman idol at a temple in Bijnor for four days. On the fifth day, the exhausted dog sat down, drawing a crowd of devotees who gathered to witness the sight and are now worshipping the dog, calling it “Kutta Maharaj.”

#बिजनौर में 4 दिन देवी-देवताओं की परिक्रमा करने वाले "कुत्ता महाराज" अब पूज्यनीय है. वह थककर बैठ चुके है. भक्तगण उन्हें खाने-पीने की चीजें अर्पित कर रहे है और उन्हें हाथ जोड़कर प्रणाम करते है. मंदिर के बाहर मेले जैसा उत्सव है इस कुत्ते ने धर्म की नब्ज पकड़ी है

According to locals, the dog had been circling in front of the Hanuman temple for hours nonstop. As soon as people noticed the dog’s actions, they recorded videos and shared them on social media, which quickly went viral and became a topic of discussion. Now, a huge crowd has gathered outside the temple.

As the video of the dog doing parikrama in front of the Hanuman temple spread like wildfire on social media, a large number of devotees flocked to the spot.

Some people have started offering flowers to the dog, while others are offering food and drinks. Devotees are folding their hands and bowing to the dog, considering it a divine sign. Meanwhile, one social media user wrote that the dog has grasped the pulse of religion.