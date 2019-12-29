Berhampur: Three sisters died under suspicious circumstances within 24 hours in Odisha’s Ganjam district, their family members said.

While two girls — L Tikina Reddy (6) and L Soma Reddy (9) — had died on Friday, their sister L Barsha Reddy (12) died early morning on Saturday at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, the family members said.

The bodies Tikina and Soma were cremated, they said.

According to police, a case was registered after Barsha died at the medical college, however, police said they are not aware about the other two deaths as claimed by the family.

Friday, the girls fell unconscious after vomiting and later died, the family members said.

The girls hailed from Matia Borei village but were staying at their grandfather’s house in Turubudi village for the past few years, they said.

Their parents work as daily wage labourers.

The villagers said pesticide was stored in the room where the girls were sleeping and suspected it might be the cause of their deaths.

The exact cause of Barsha’s death will be ascertained only after getting the medical report, the police said.

