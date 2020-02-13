Nuapada: The severed body of a veterinarian was recovered under mysterious circumstances near Parasakhola village under Sadar block in this district Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Nayan Singh Majhi (55). He was working as a deputy director in Nuapada District Veterinary Hospital.

According to family members, Majhi went to a nearby banana plantation Wednesday evening at around 5.00 pm and didn’t return home at night. Thursday morning his severed body was found on a railway track near the banana plantation.

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Nuapada Town police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. The body was later handed over to the family of the veterinarian.

Sources said Majhi may have died after being run over by a train. However, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained and investigation is on currently.

PNN