Bhubaneswar: NAAC, in partnership with Utkal University, recently hosted a two-day workshop in Bhubaneswar titled ‘Reforms 2024: Binary Accreditation, Consultative Workshop Eastern Region’. This event brought together over 500 participants, including 17 Vice-Chancellors and academic leaders from Eastern states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s focus on enhancing education quality, NAAC’s Executive Committee proposed a phased reform in accreditation: Binary Accreditation and Maturity-Based Graded Levels. The first phase, Binary Accreditation, aims to streamline the accreditation process, focusing on outcomes and impacts of higher education on socio-economic development.

The framework, developed after extensive consultations and 40 committee meetings, categorizes institutions based on input, process, and outcome dimensions essential for quality assurance. It accommodates diverse institutional contexts, including those in rural and remote areas.

Dr. Ganesan Kannabiran, Director of NAAC, highlighted the framework’s 10 Attributes, emphasizing their relevance to universities, autonomous colleges, and affiliated institutions. This new approach aims for quicker assessments with reduced costs and eliminates physical visits through quantitative data validation by peer institutions.

The initiative seeks broad stakeholder engagement through regional workshops and consultations with state education bodies, aiming to enhance educational standards across India while promoting self-assessment and international recognition.