Mumbai: Popular TV actress Pavitra Punia, who played the role of Poloumi in Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural drama ‘Naagin 3,’ is upping the glamour quotient with her sultry pictures on social media.

Earlier, Pavitra Punia was in a relationship with ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Paras Chhabra. Apparently, both had deleted their mushy and romantic pictures from their Instagram accounts. Buzz had it that ‘Naagin 3’ actress Pavitra Punia and ‘Love School 3’ contestant Pratik Sehajpal were seeing each other.

Pavitra also hinted that she had a soul to soul connection with Pratik. Pavitra has more than 300K fans on social media, with whom she loves sharing her bold pictures and fashion diaries. Pavitra made her small screen debut with MTV’s ‘Splitsvilla 3’ and started her acting career with ‘Love You Zindagi.’

The actress became famous after she played the role of a vamp in Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,’ where she played the role of Dr Nidhi. The actress has been a part of several shows like ‘Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Mawaz Ki,’ ‘MTV Making The Cut 2,’ ‘Ritz Jeele Yeh Pal,’ ‘Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto,’ ‘Hongey Judaa Na Hum,’ and ‘Darr Sabko Lagta Hai.’

In ‘Naagin 3,’ Pavitra played the role of Andy Sehgal’s (Chetan Hansraj) second wife.