Nabrangpur: In view of the rising cases of coronavirus infection, the Nabarangpur district administration has announced shutdown across the district for three days, starting August 15, noon till August 17 5.00am. The shutdown order has been issued by Nabarangpur District Collector Thursday, Ajit Kumar Mishra. He said the shutdown shall be imposed in the larger interest of public health and the containment of COVID-19’s spread in the district.

During this period, only the following activities shall be allowed:

All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores will remain open

Movement of Ambulance and all medical personnel

District Block and Municipal Administration/Police/Fire Services will function

Central & State Government officials on emergency duty will be operational

Telecom services will function

Petrol pumps will remain open

Print and Electronic Media personnel identified by the district police van also function normally

In the order the sub-divisional magistrates / executive magistrates and llCs have been asked to keep a close watch on gathering of individuals in their respective areas. Rumour-mongering, misinformation in social media will be dealt with very sternly, the order has said.

Notably, Nabarangpur district Friday reported 17 fresh cases of COVID-19. With the new additions, the district’s COVID-19 tally went up to 454. While 317 patients have so far recovered from the disease, 134 are still undergoing treatment. The disease has so far claimed only one life in the district. The toll for deaths due to other reasons than COVID-19 stands at two.

PNN