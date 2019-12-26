Nabarangpur: Alleging police inaction in the rape and murder of a minor girl of B Gumnadali village under Koshagumuda police limits, the district Congress is observing a 12-hour bandh in this district, throwing normal life out of gear.

Under the leadership of former MP Pradeep Majhi and district Congress committee president Muna Tripathy, hundreds of members of the party were seen picketing at all the important squares and on National Highway-26 from early morning, burning tyres in the process.

While traffic on roads and highway came to a grinding halt, business establishments and shops remained closed.

The district Congress committee and Mahila Congress had taken out a candle march Monday, protesting police inaction.

District Congress committee president Muna Tripathy on this occasion had said, “We demand for immediate arrest of the culprits and an assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the victim’s family.”

The Nabarangpur district bar association has already taken a decision not to represent the accused involved.

12 days have passed since the heinous crime, but the police are yet to make any headway in the incident but for detaining four youths of Kotpad police limits in Koraput district.

Notably, the minor girl had gone missing December 13 after she went to answer nature’s call and her body with marks of bruises was found lying on a farmland near her house the next day. Four pairs of trousers were also found near the body, suggesting it to be a case of rape and murder.

Ample police deployment has been made to avoid any untoward incidents.

PNN