Cuttack: If everything goes as planned, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) will assess the quality and standard of laboratory tests being performed at the state-run medical college and hospitals (MCHs) in Odisha.

State-run MCHs, including SCBMCH, will have a tie-up with NABL. Apart from assessing the quality, NABL will also help MCHs go economical. “Instead of investing huge funds in procuring expensive testing equipment having less usage, the MCHs will get those tests done through NABL, a Constituent Board of Quality Council of India,” said a meeting chaired by Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal at SCB principal conference hall here Friday.

DMET CBK Mohanty, SCB departmental heads, principal Jayshree Mohanty, superintendent Saroj Sahoo and administrative officer Kalpataru Behera among others attended the meet.

Among other issues, the meeting discussed manpower crunch at the premier healthcare facility, allowing financial autonomy to the departmental heads and transforming SCB into a one-stop destination for all healthcare needs.

Meanwhile, a round-the-clock counter was opened in front of SCB Casualty ward in a bid to help patients get free medicines and health equipment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). “Soon, more than 20 BSKY counters will come up at several strategic locations on SCB premises,” added the meeting.