Baripada:People of Betnoti, a suburban area of Mayurbhanj district, have been demanding Notified Area Council (NAC) status for the town. Though the area has the entire infrastructure to be declared as an NAC, it has been deprived of the status due to administrative indifference.

The people have been demanding the NAC status for the last two decades. During the election time, contestants assure the people of taking up their demand with the government; but they forget about it after the polls.

There was a proposal to declare Betnoti as an NAC which was supported by nine villages—Bhogabati, Tulasi Chaura, Pandu Gadia, Betnoti, SS Mahulia, Sagadabhanga, Bahanada, Sathilo and Renugaon – having a population of around 16,000 as per 2011 Census.

The issue was reignited when Badasahi MLA Sanatana Bijuli raised the question in the state Assembly, July 23 this year asking when the state government will give NAC tag to Betnoti.

Speaking in its favour, Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said as per Municipality Act 1950 and Schedule 4, an area will be given NAC status after considering the eligibility criteria like infrastructural aspects, number of wards, geographical location of the area and population.

As per the provision, Mayurbhanj Collector was instructed to present all the data in this regard but till now the district administration has not handed over any data in this regard to the state government, the minister clarified.

As per sources, a proposal was also sent by the district administration citing all other requisites to the government in 2011. But the department asked the administration to submit a report on other possible sources of revenue apart from the existing ones.

Two separate letters were issued to Betnoti BDO and tehsildar from the Collector’s office last year and a copy of it was also sent to the sub-Collector. But the officials have failed to submit the compliance report.

