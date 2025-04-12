Bhubaneswar: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will inaugurate the Central Research Laboratory and lay the foundation stone of Multi-utility (Gastronomy) Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar Saturday, official sources said Friday. The Central Research Laboratory is expected to elevate the research capabilities of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to new heights.

The lab, with cutting-edge facilities, would significantly empower doctors, researchers, and scholars in developing innovative healthcare solutions and conducting impactful medical research. The Multi-utility (Gastronomy) Block, on the other hand, is envisioned to cater to the growing needs of the institute’s students, faculty, employees, and the public. Its modern infrastructure will address space constraints and offer multiple services under one roof, enhancing the operational efficiency and community engagement of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Nadda will also launch the new AIIMS-Bhubaneswar website integrated with several public-friendly features and digital services. “These apart, the EHS Clinic and AMRIT Pharmacy will be officially inaugurated, improving accessibility to essential health services and affordable medicines,” an official of the premier health facility said. Nadda’s visit will conclude with a comprehensive review meeting, where he will assess the ongoing developments and inspect facilities, it was learnt. Ahead of Nadda’s visit, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas said, “AIIMS-Bhubaneswar continues to march ahead on the path of excellence under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dynamic leadership of Nadda Ji. His (Nadda’s) support has been instrumental in shaping the growth trajectory of this national institute.”