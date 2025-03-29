Bhubaneswar: BJP national president JP Nadda is set to visit Odisha April 12 to attend the party’s organisational events, ruling party MP Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi said Saturday.

Following Nadda’s visit, the party is expected to announce the name of its new state president. The announcement is likely to be made after April 14, sources said.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the BJP had appointed former minister Manmohan Samal as the party’s state president March 23, 2023.

Later, the party won the Assembly elections in the state. Initially, it planned to name a new state president, but the announcement has since been delayed.

