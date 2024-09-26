Bhubaneswar: The Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually inaugurated the Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) at AIIMS Bhubaneswar here Tuesday. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav was also virtually present at the event, which marks a pivotal step in India’s efforts towards achieving a tobacco-free society, aligned with the launch of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0.

The 60-day campaign aims to raise awareness and drive meaningful changes toward tobacco cessation among the youth of the nation. Minister Nadda said that the initiative underscores the Central government’s commitment to public health under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Institute’s executive director Ashutosh Biswas lauded the Department of Psychiatry for spearheading the important initiative. He emphasised the need for expanding such services in collaboration with other departments in the future to ensure holistic management of patients. Biswas also called for patient awareness campaigns to strengthen the effectiveness of the TCC services.

Department of Psychiatry head Biswa Ranjan Mishra reiterated the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration for effective tobacco cessation. He stressed that the centre will provide a comprehensive approach, integrating pharmacological and psychosocial support to aid patients in overcoming tobacco dependence. The fully functional TCC will be managed by trained psychiatrists and offer specialised treatments for both smoked and chewable forms of tobacco through medications and counselling. Given the widespread use of tobacco in India and its association with numerous medical conditions, the TCC is envisioned as a one-stop centre providing multidisciplinary care and support for individuals looking to quit tobacco, institute officials said. Through a combination of medications, counselling, and psychosocial interventions, the TCC aims to support users in overcoming their addiction, thus paving the way for a healthier, tobacco-free future, they said.

Notably, tobacco use, both in smoked and chewable forms, continues to be a leading cause of preventable illness and death worldwide. The launch of the TCC provides individuals struggling with tobacco dependence access to expert care and guidance.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP