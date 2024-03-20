New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that BJP president JP Nadda will take a final decision on the poll pact with Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

“We have not taken a decision yet. Our party president will decide. But it is certain that we will make massive gains in Odisha,” he said, adding, “If we decide to fight alone, we will fight to form the government in Odisha,” Shah said at a session in the News18 Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi.

Notably, Assembly elections in Odisha will be held together with the Lok Sabha polls.

PNN & Agencies