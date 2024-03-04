New Delhi: In a joint operation, Haryana Police and Delhi Police’s Special Cell have nabbed two sharpshooters allegedly involved in the killing of INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathi, said officials Monday.

According to sources, the duo, identified as Saurav and Ashish, are said to be associated with Kapil Sangwan aka Nandu gang.

“They were nabbed from Goa by Haryana Police STF and Special Cell,” said the sources.

February 25, two-time legislator Rathi was shot dead along with a party worker by assailants in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh town in Haryana.

Twelve people, including former Bahadurgarh MLA and BJP leader Naresh Kaushik, were booked in connection with his killing.

Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain confirmed the arrest and said that they are being brought here while raids are also being conducted at possible hideouts of two other suspects.

“Delhi Police, Special Task Force Haryana and Jhajjar police made joint efforts for the arrests, “ the SP added.

More details are awaited.

IANS