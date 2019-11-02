Jajpur: Lokayukta directed six government officials to file replies within six weeks in a case over misappropriation of a lion’s share of funds sanctioned for the development of hilltop Nagada village which had hogged international headlines for deaths of 19 children due to malnutrition, July 2016.

The senior officials included PD, DRDA, Sukinda BDO, executive engineers of rural works division-1 Jajpur, Nesco, rural water supply and sanitation division (RWSS) and district social welfare officer (DSWO).

The next date of hearing is slated for December 9, 2019. The order came over an eight-page report filed by RTI activist Pradip Pradhan before the Lokayukta in Bhubaneswar. The state government had sanctioned funds for the all round development of the village.

According to the petitioner, the state government has spent over Rs 23 crore for the development of the Nagada village following the malnutrition deaths. However, despite spending of huge funds there is no change in the lifestyle of Juanga tribals who live in Nagada, a cluster of villages.

The petitioner had first filed a petition before the Lokayukta October 14, 2019 which was admitted as a case for hearing.

According to the case diary, 19 children died of malnutrition in July 2016. The incident unleashed a chain of reactions after reports were published in various newspapers and television news channels.

The state government directed officials of various departments to visit Nagada and take stock of the situation.

Huge funds were spent in building roads and improving healthcare and drinking water facilities at the hilltop villages. The revenue divisional commissioner was appointed as the chairman to supervise the developmental works.

The petitioner sought the details of the funds spent in Nagada and Guhiasala villages by filing an application under the RTI Act before the state women and child welfare department.

Later, the petitioner moved the Odisha Information Commission after the PD, DRDA did not provide him the details within the timeframe. The petitioner received the details from the PD, DRDA after the Information Commissioner intervened.

The PD in his reply stated that Rs 21.57 lakh was spent under Integrated Action Plan (IAP), Rs 42.41 lakh through Sukinda BDO, Rs 20 lakh on construction of concrete roads to Nagada, Rs 1,495.64 lakh for construction of a road from the foothills of Ashokjhar to Lower Nagada village, Rs 230 lakh towards rural housing projects, Rs 53.56 lakh on drinking water facilities.

However, when a delegation visited Nagada villages the actual picture presented a grim picture, contrary to the expenditure report submitted by the PD, DRDA .

The road to Nagada was found sub-standard, misappropriation of funds in various works, low quality houses built under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana while the electrification and drinking water supply works were found halfway done.

When contacted, Indramani Nayak, PD, DRDA said he is yet to receive the order of the Lokayukta and will take action after receiving the same.