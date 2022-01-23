New Delhi: A new year ushers in a slew of fresh fashion trends. With the sweltering winter coming to a close and spring on the way, it’s crucial to keep an eye out for the new year’s nail trends. Our nails have become as significant as our makeup and clothing. It brightens up one’s entire appearance and gives a complete polished appeal.

Here are the trends for 2022:

Colourful French manicure



Make a more tasteful version of the most elegant and classic manicure. One of the most popular summer nail designs will be coloured French tips in a variety of colours ranging from blue to yellow to pink. The classic French manicure had fallen out of favour, but it has been revived by celebrities and models, and it now looks better than ever. In no time, you’ll be set for your summer vacation with these bright nails.

Long Nails



Long nails will be in style this year, so say goodbye to those short ones. Short nails are no longer fashionable, and long nails can be seen on practically every fashionable person’s hands. The most popular long nail forms are almond, oval, and square. These nails will make you feel confident and powerful, and will aid you in achieving all of your 2022 goals.

Bold patterns



With the y2k trend in 2021, we’ll be back in the early 2000s. This year, we’ll take a step forward and look to the late 1990s for inspiration. Squiggly designs and bright colours, as well as geometrical patterns like squares and circles, will be popular. It’s a distinctive and colourful style that will help you stand out and get people’s attention.

Minimalism



It’s true that a little goes a long way. Nude tones, pastel colours, and a medium length nail are shown on the minimalist’s nail. It’s ideal for someone who doesn’t want to put too much thought into their manicure but yet wants to look flawless. This nail design is incredibly delicate and sophisticated, and it will add a little something to every clothing you wear.

Rhinestones



People have always enjoyed a dash of sparkle and glam, and this tendency isn’t going away anytime soon. Flowers, French tips, or a simple abstract pattern on your nails will not only make you feel dressed up, but they will also make you look dressed up. This manicure will have you ready and glammed out for any major events or parties.

Matt nails



