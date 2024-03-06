Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the summer season, the Nandankanan Zoological Park Tuesday, undertook fresh initiatives to provide a favourable environment to birds and animals. For this, the Zoological Park has decided to avail roundthe-clock sprinklers in the enclosures of tigers, lions, leopard, and jackal among others to provide them respite against the sweltering heat.

Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park Sanath Kumar informed that during the peak hours of the day, the Zoological Park would ensure that water in the pools is in running condition. The feeding cells would have straw thatched roofs to keep the animals cool.” This apart, the twin water pools available in the exhibit and the black kraals would be fixed soon for water storage, he said. Furthermore, the zoo officials would provide a shed in the water pools to prevent them from getting overheated.

The zoo officials have also decided to undertake regular drainage of water in the pools which would reduce silt accumulation and thereby making it infection-free. Besides, the zoo would induct air coolers inside the primate enclosures (Chimpanzees), and fill them with water at regular intervals.

Moreover, Kumar said that the zoo officials have been given instructions to prevent animals from exposure to soaring temperature, especially when it exceeds 40 degree Celsius.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN,OP