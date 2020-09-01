Baranga: Odisha’s famous tourist spot Nandankanan zoo in Khurda district may open from first week of October if sources are to be believed. For this the zoo authority has given a proposal to Odisha Government Tuesday.

Notably, the zoo has been closed for the last five months in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Additional Director of Nandankana Zoo Amulya Kumar Parida said that after the opening of the zoo, the zoo authority will make proper arrangements for the tourists as per the COVID-19 guidelines like whole body sanitization of the tourists’ before entering into the zoo and hand wash facility for the tourists at select spots within the zoo premises.

All the guidelines issued by the central and state governments will be strictly followed on the premises. Thermal screening of visitors will be conducted at the entry point, added Parida.

Parida also said that the zoo authority will allow limited number of tourists at a time.

“The state government will take proper action regarding the opening of the zoo as per the COVID-19 situation in October”, Parida said.

PNN