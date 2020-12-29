Bhubaneswar: A day after fainting while addressing a gathering in Bhubaneswar, senior Congress leader and Bolangir MLA Narasingha Mishra Tuesday said that he has recovered.

However, he will remain under medical observation till Wednesday.

“I am feeling well and fine. Will be under observation until tomorrow. Thanking all well-wishers for their prayers and blessings,” Mishra wrote on Twitter.

Among others, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik enquired about his health condition.

Mishra had Monday fainted while addressing a gathering at the dharna site near CBI office and was immediately rushed to a private hospital here.

Notably, Congress was observing its 136th Foundation Day Monday. On this occasion, the state unit organised a public meeting against anti-people policies of the ruling BJD and BJP government at Centre. Immediately after delivering his speech, Mishra complained of chest pain and subsequently fainted.

