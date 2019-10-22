Puri: Artist Narayan Maharana, also known as ‘Naru’ has been decorating the three chariots – Nandighosh, Taladhwaja and Dwarpadalana – for the last 50 years. His work as an artist has got him worldwide fame. Now, however, Narayan is battling cancer and struggling to make both ends meet as he and his family have exhausted their financial resources.

Narayan however, is not just an expert in decorating the three chariots. He has also gained fame through Pattachitra, paintings and sculpture. Such have been his achievements that the Odisha government recommended his name for the Padma Shree in 2017. However, when he needs help the most, it has not been forthcoming.

The 69-year-old Puri-born Narayan is currently fighting for his life at the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre here with all his savings exhausted. Strangely, the district administration, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and Language, Literature and Culture Department of Odisha do not have clue regarding Narayan’s illness.

Narayan incidentally decorates all the three chariots every year and he did so in 2019 too. He is also the lone surviving person to keep ‘Jatripati’, an ancient from of art in Puri, afloat. He has also received many awards including those from the Union Textile Ministry and Lalit Kala Academy. But those, now it seems, are of no use to him.

Narayan’s son Chittaranjan Maharana is seeking financial help for the treatment of his father. However, till date, no aid has been forthcoming.

Recently top culture scholar Surendra Kumar Mishra and Secretary, Odisha Heritage Council, Debi Prasanna Nanda visited Narayan at the hospital. Both said that the Odisha government and the SJTA should give financial aid to Narayan keeping in mind his contribution to the development of art and culture in the state.

When contacted, district officer of Language, Literature and Culture Department Choudhury Arabinda Das said, “If Narayan’s family submits the necessary documents, substantiating his health condition, financial assistance would immediately be made available to him.”

