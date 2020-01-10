Purusottampur: From being a betel shop owner to an OAS officer, the journey of 25 years old Narayan Behera from Purushottampur area in Ganjam district has inspired one and all in his village.

Narayan has secured 51st rank in OAS examination.

Fellow villagers are on cloud nine ever since the news of Narayan’s success reached Purusottampur. Several associations including Retired Employees’ Association, Senior Citizen Forum, Tara Tarini College, local autorickshaw association and youth association felicitated him. Many locals took out a procession in his honour as well.

Honesty and hard work are keys of his success, Narayan says while adding that he is happy with the result.

Being born in a poor family, Narayan completed his education by running a betel shop. Later he went on to serve as a teacher at Jaleshpeta Model School in Tumudibandh block of Kandhamal district where he currently works.