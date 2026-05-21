New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting of the Council of Ministers Thursday at Sewa Teerth in Delhi.

This meeting will bring together key members of the Union Cabinet to review governance performance and the implementation of major policy decisions.

The meeting is being held as the first Council of Ministers gathering of the year, amid growing speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge, and other ministers of state.

The discussions are also likely to focus on the functioning of various ministries, the decisions taken so far, and the outcomes achieved.

The review is expected to include performance assessment, priority setting, and possible course corrections for the coming months.

Officials indicated that the government’s flagship schemes and programmes will also be reviewed in detail, with emphasis on ensuring effective implementation and maximum public impact.

Also Read : Narendra Modi returns to Delhi after five-nation diplomatic tour

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to take into account the evolving geopolitical situation, particularly the ongoing conflict in West Asia and energy crisis due to the war, and its potential impact on India’s economy, including energy prices and trade flows.

The government has been closely monitoring the ongoing situation and the rising concerns linked to oil prices, fuel supply and rising costs.

The high-level meeting also comes in the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s recent electoral performance in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi returned to Delhi after successfully concluding a five-nation diplomatic tour — covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

The Prime Minister started his visit May 15 from the UAE and concluded it with his last leg in Italy May 20.

The strategically timed tour focused on securing energy supplies, building technology alliances, and advancing India’s economic footprint in Europe.