Agartala: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘pushing thousands of lives into danger’. The TMC said Narendra Modi is ‘turning Tripura into a Covid-19 manufacturing hub’ with his rallies. “Shame on Biplab Deb for toying with people’s live,” the TMC’s Tripura unit said in a tweet.

The reaction came on a day Modi PM inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in the Tripura capital. A huge crowd had gathered at the programme to catch a glimpse of Modi.

“The Prime Minister of India is pushing thousands of lives into danger! Turning Tripura into a ‘COVID Manufacturing Hub’, does the PM really think he is capable of protecting people? SHAME @narendramodiji. SHAME ON @BjpBiplab for TOYING WITH PEOPLE’S LIVES!” the tweet read.

With the detection of the ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron variant, the Centre had issued fresh guidelines to tackle the spread. However, none was followed at the BJP meeting here. Most of the people at the programme were without face masks. The TMC came down heavily on the Biplab Deb-government in the state and criticised it over the event.