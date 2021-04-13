Uttar Pradesh: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 35-year-old Meenakshi of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh has decided to take a career plunge in politics. Meenakshi however, has not joined any political party. Instead, she has decided to contest the elections as an independent. Meenakshi is a graduate from Meerut University while her husband is a daily wager. She is contesting the elections from her village Chorawala, which is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Caste. The village has approximately 7,000 eligible voters.

As she failed to get a job, Meenakshi opened a tea shop to maintain her family. The shop was set up under the National Rural Livelihood Mission Scheme. Meenakshi is clear in her mind as to why she has decided to jump into politics.

“I have been inspired by the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If he can become a prime minister from running a tea shop, why can’t I — a ‘chaiwali’– become a village head?” she asks. Even though she does not have the backing of any political party, she is confident of emerging victorious. She said she has the support of the people in her village.

Her husband Gyan Singh said, “In 2015, villagers elected my wife as a village panchayat member. The villagers only have told my wife that if Modi ji, who used to sell tea, can become a prime minister, then she can at least contest for the village head’s post.”

Meenakshi, is a mother of three, is confident of her victory and promises to bring development to her village. “I am sure, I will be able to win and continue the development work in my village,” she asserted.