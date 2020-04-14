Imphal: ‘Meitei Lengyan’, a traditional Manipuri scarf, was worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation Tuesday. The scarf grabbed huge attention especially in the north-eastern states. The stole that he used as a scarf is called ‘Leiroom phee’ and used mainly by men.

Modi also changed the profile picture of his official Twitter handle. The new picture saw him using the Lengyan as a facemask. Presented to guests at ceremonies, the scarf comes in different colours. However, all scarves have a wide red border.

Dignitaries impressed

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, opposition Congress spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei expressed happiness. So did the common people as Modi had donned the ‘Lengyan’. The ‘Lengyan’ is considered a cultural symbol of Manipur.

“I was very happy to see it. It shows our prime minister cares for the northeast,” Najma Heptulla said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also appreciated Narendra Modi’s gesture. “My sincere appreciation and salute to the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for using Manipuri Meitei Lengyan which is a traditionally and culturally symbolic one, while addressing the nation today. It shows how much our PM loves and care for the NE particularly Manipur,” the CM tweeted.

N Biren Singh also shared a photograph of Modi using the Lengyan as a facemask.

The Manipuri CM also thanked Modi for extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3. “We will follow his will, vision and advice in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 outbreak. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe.”

Manipur state Congress spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei also felt ‘proud’ as Modi had used a Manipuri muffler.

“Proud to see Prime Minister @narendramodi ji wearing our traditional Meitei muffler while addressing nation today,” Meitei said in a tweet.

Locals happy

Several people of Manipur also took to Twitter. “People talk about diversity and this man @narendramodi actually practices. He wore the same shawl on Independence Day during his address at the Red Fort too,” said Monika Indugam.

Some people also wanted to know how to get a Meitei Lengyan. There was another person who offered to contribute Rs 20,000 in the PM-Cares fund. He just wanted to get the scarf Modi was wearing.

PTI