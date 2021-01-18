Gwalior: On the eve of the 10 round of talks between the Centre and agitating farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the stalemate continues as farmer unions are not discussing the provisions they find problematic in the farm laws. He appealed to them to discuss ‘options’ which could resolve the ‘problem’. Farmer unions, on the other hand have demanded complete repeal of the three farm laws.

Tomar was talking to reporters here. He said the government has been discussing the issue of the three new agri laws with agitating farmers with an ‘open mind’.

“We are willing to discuss the issues concerning the three laws with an open mind. But they (farmer unions) are not discussing the provisions (in the legislations) that are problematic. Therefore the stalemate continues,” Tomar said.

The previous rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to reach any concrete results. Protesting unions have stuck to their main demand for repealing the new laws, but the government has refused to do so.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), we are meeting again. I am hopeful that if they (farmer unions) discuss options then it will lead to the solution of the problem,” Tomar said.

“Nine rounds of discussions have taken place so far with the agitating farmer unions. I have always been telling them to discuss those provisions which are problematic for cultivators,” informed the minister.

Tomar said the Central government has always been ready for talks. It is also ready to amend those provisions with an open mind, and is doing so also. “But farmer unions are unable to discuss these provisions which have resulted in the stalemate,” Tomar said.

Tomar was asked about the Congress staging a protest on the issue of agriculture laws in his Lok Sabha constituency Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Tomar said, the Congress had no right to talk about farmers, ‘as that party is responsible for the current plight of agriculturists’.

Tomar asserted that the Congress had promised agri reforms in its manifesto for the 2019 elections.

“Now, the Congress should first go before the media to announce roll back of its promises mentioned in the poll manifesto. After the Congress does so, then only it will have the right to talk on these farm laws,” the BJP leader said.

Tomar was questioned about the tractor rally announced by farmers on Republic Day. He said farmers are also responsible to ensure they will not do anything that will hurt the Republic Day’s traditions and fervour, ‘as the country got Independence after making a lot of sacrifices’. “I am sure that farmers will rethink their proposed agitation on that day,” he added.