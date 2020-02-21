Mayurbhanj: Four members of a family had a close shave after the van they were traveling in skidded into a pond in Udala locality of Mayurbhanj district Friday morning.

According to locals, the incident took place while a local man identified as Sanjit Kumar Sahu was on his way to visit Maninageswar temple in Udala for Maha Shivratri along with his family.

The driver of the vehicle somehow lost control on the wheels following which the van skidded into a pond.

Locals immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the family after noticing them. On being informed, fire brigade officials also reached the spot and lent a helping hand.

No one was injured in the mishap, it was learnt.

PNN