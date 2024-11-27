Keonjhar: Flawed road diversions causing perennial traffic congestions, and inordinate parking of heavy vehicles are resulting in frequent accidents on National Highway 49 (NH-49) at Judia Ghat near Keonjhar town.

Fed up with the administration’s failure to find a permanent solution to the regular traffic issues near the Fire Station Chowk on the outskirts of Keonjhar city, residents in the township have expressed their anguish over the state of affairs. The Chowk is situated near the downslope of the ghat.

According to sources, heavy vehicles travelling from Sambalpur via NH-49 take a detour to NH-20 through a narrow road at the Fire Station Chowk to continue their journey towards Kolkata. The vehicles again take a turn about a kilometre away to get back onto NH-49. The road, constructed with DMF funds is incapable of handling large vehicles, especially trailers and big container carriers, which find it difficult to turn at the narrow Fire Station junction. The situation could have been averted if illegal parking of trucks on the kilometre-long stretch between the Fire Station Chowk and a service road was cleared. Long trailers, heavy containers, and trucks often face significant challenges on this stretch, leading to frequent accidents and prolonged traffic jams.

“The situation is grim. Emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders are often delayed because of the perennial traffic jam,” said Deepak Maharana, a local resident.

Locals suggest rerouting vehicles from Sambalpur to Kolkata via the service road near Samal Automobiles to alleviate the congestion. “However, the administration has directed traffic to flow through the Fire Station intersection. This is at the root of the problems,” a local said.

“We urge the administration to declare the area a no-parking zone to ensure smooth movement of vehicles,” said Dilip Sahu, a social activist.

Similar complaints of illegal parking of trucks along a six-kilometre stretch – from Anjar to Suakati via Putulupani Chhak on NH-49 – have been received. These illegally parked vehicles not only pose high accident risks but also hinder the movement of wildlife, particularly elephants.

Despite frequent accidents and multiple deaths reported on this route, residents claim that the administration remains unresponsive. The growing discontent highlights an urgent need for a long-term solution to ensure road safety and prevent further loss of life. Local traffic officials were unavailable for comment.

PNN