Bhubaneswar: Defending champions Delhi Hurricanes and Bombay Gymkhana Rugby Club booked their places in the Men’s Final of the National Rugby 15s Championship 2026 – Division 1 after contrasting semi-final victories at the Kalinga Stadium Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, defending champions Delhi Hurricanes delivered a dominant performance to defeat Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) 83-0, showcasing their attacking depth and clinical finishing.

The second semi-final saw a closely contested battle between Bombay Gymkhana and Future Hope Harlequins, with the Mumbai side edging out a 13-3 victory.

Earlier in the day, the Plate Semi-Finals saw Bangalore RC register a 26-0 victory over Rebels RC.

In the other Plate Semi-Final, Calcutta Cricket and Football Club (CC&FC) defeated Sergeant Institute Rugby Club 13-3.

Attention will first turn to the Women’s Finals Day Thursday, where defending champions Odisha RC will take on Future Hope Harlequins in the Women’s Final, while CC&FC and Delhi Hurricanes will face off in the third-place playoff.