Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik Sports Awards were given away at Odisha Secretariat on the occasion of National Sports Day Sunday.

Indian hockey defender from Odisha Amit Rohidas with 100 caps at the Tokyo Olympics was felicitated for his outstanding performance. He received a citation and a purse of Rs 2 lakh from Sports Minister of Odisha Tusharkanti Behera.

Kalu Charan Choudhury, a veteran hockey coach from Odisha who has produced numerous national and international players and continues to train future hockey players received the Lifetime Achievement award in the Promotion of Sports and Games. He was given a citation and cash reward of Rs 3 lakhs.

Badminton coach for para players, Shiba Prasad Das was rewarded with a citation and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for excellence in coaching.

Biju Patnaik Bravery Award went to Cuttack police ASI Trailokyanath Parida. He received a citation, a silver medal and a purse of Rs 1 lakh.

In a video message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the awardees and said, “I extend my warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand which is celebrated as the National Sports Day. This time, we celebrate this day with all happiness, glory and splendour. The performance of the Indian hockey teams at the Olympics is a true tribute to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.”

“Hockey has a special place for sports in Odisha. I am happy that the lifetime achievement award has been given to Kalu Charan Chaudhry, hockey coach and the outstanding performance award has been given to Amit Rohidas. Congratulations to both of you. It is a tribute to Odisha’s players and coaches, who have contributed to the development of hockey in the state,” the CM added.

Acknowledging the contributions of Shiba Prasad Das and Trailokyanath Parida, he added, “I would like to congratulate Shiba Prasad Das for the award for excellence in coaching. His contribution towards Pramod Bhagat is well known. We are confident that Pramod Bhagat will make us all proud at the Tokyo Paralympics. I also congratulate Trailokyanath Parida for his act of bravery. He has set an example of selfless service.”

Informing about how the state’s model of sports is hailed across the country, he said, “The entire country loves Odisha for supporting the national hockey teams who have gone on to script history at the Tokyo Olympics. Our model of partnership and High-Performance Centres have drawn national attention. It is an endorsement of our vision, investment and efforts in sports. This is an opportunity for each one of us to work together with a heightened commitment to take sports to greater heights. I am sure many more coaches and players will be inspired to bring glory to the state and country.”

The event was attended by Odisha Hockey Promotion Council chairman Dilip Tirkey, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sports and Youth Services Department R. Vineel Krishna among others.

PNN