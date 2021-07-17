Berhampur: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here in Ganjam district added another feather to its accolade-heavy cap Thursday when a unique ‘grass park’ was inaugurated in its campus.

Referring to it as the first of its kind in the country, principal, Rajat Kumar Panigrahy said such initiatives would go a long way in making the students self-reliant.

“In the park, there are beautiful sculptures wrapped in artificial grass, making them a visual treat. Such sculptures can widely be found in foreign countries like Russia and Europe. Now onwards, our institution will also be known for this unique park,” he added.

The park was virtually inaugurated by Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi, on the occasion of sixth World Youth Skill Day celebration on the premises of the institution.

Heaping praises on the students for employing their skills to do something out of the box, Bagchi said, “The concept of the grass art park is an innovative concept. This will attract the attention of exterior and interior designers as well as industries. It will help to create new entrepreneurs and, at the same time, help people ‘learn when earn’ potential of the ITI.”

While encouraging the students, he said the students’ innovative ideas are attracting him to visit the campus again and again. In his speech, Director, Technical Education and Training, Odisha, Reghu G, appreciated the students’ work.

He said the Berhampur ITI is on the right track. The skilled team of the institution have stood rightly after the pandemic and started working towards achieving their goals.

Echoing the same, district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange termed the ITI as the education wonderland saying the campus has changed the mindset of people towards vocational education.

Similarly, Berhampur Municipal Commissioner, Siddeshawr Baliram Bondar said he was highly inspired by the grass art park.

“Given the students’ innovated ideas and transpiring them into realities, people from various industries are showing interest to recruit more and more students from this institution,” he informed.

Among others, Berhampur Sub-Collector Keerthi Vasan V; chairman, Oriental Zirochonia, Chatrapur, RC Pattnaik; chief general manager, IRE Ltd, Krushna Chandra Sahu, Kapil Mahajan of Tata Advance System Limited, Hyderabad; director, Ecp Industries & Glaze Group, Spreety Mishra, and many others participated in the event.

The ITI was in the news for manufacturing as many as 15 devices like oxygen cylinder lifter, mobile swab collection kiosk, smart UVC sole disinfection system among a few to help the government win the battle against coronavirus.

PNN