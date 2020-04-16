Summer means taking extra care of your hair. Scorching sun can harm the natural protective film of the hair making it look dull, fragile, dry and brittle.

If you want to ensure that your hair looks the best this summer, instead of using creams or gels with chemical constituents that claim to protect your hair, you can opt for natural remedies.

The best natural remedies listed below can protect your hair and help sustain its healthy, long and shiny features.

Keep Hair Covered: Using hats and scarves protect hair from sun and also protect the scalp from harmful UV rays and help retain moisture. A scarf also reduces the damages caused by harsh winds to hair.

Don’t Over-Wash: Over-washing your hair can damage it instead of doing any good. Over-washing can also remove essential oil from the scalp. Limit your hair washing (2-3 times a week). High humidity also breaks the hair bonds, so, conditioning the hair in intervals will protect the hair from the damages.

Keep Your Hair Loose: You need to keep your hair loose but with minimal exposure to sun. If you are keen to bring in changes in your hairstyle more often, you can prefer comfortable styles that don’t hurt or pull your hair.

Keep Your Hair Conditioned: Use natural ingredients like Aloe Vera juice, avocado oil, coconut oil, butter, or egg conditioner for conditioning your hair. The natural products contain the compounds that your hair secretly craves for. Harness the goodness of these natural products and strengthen the hair follicles and keep your hair nourished.

Eat proper food: Balanced diet is essential for your health as your body requires different nutrients, so does your hair. You can strengthen your hair and retain the natural looks adding essential nutrient-rich food to your diet. Eggs, spinach, berries, sweet potatoes, avocados, nuts, sweet peppers, etc would work the best for your hair’s health. Make sure to drink plenty of water.