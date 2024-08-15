New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort Thursday, highlighted that natural disasters occurring in different parts of the country are a matter of concern. He affirmed that the nation stands with the victims.

On the occasion of Independence Day, after hoisting the national flag for the 11th consecutive year, PM Modi addressed the nation, stating that the increasing frequency of natural disasters in recent years has been a cause of concern for the country. Many people have lost their family members and property due to these disasters and the nation has repeatedly suffered damage, he said.

“Today, I express my condolences to all those affected and assure them that the country stands with them in this time of crisis,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi also paid tribute to the freedom fighters who contributed to India’s Independence.

The Prime Minister remarked: “Today is an auspicious moment when we honour those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, dedicated themselves to the cause of freedom, and struggled throughout their lives. The freedom fighters, who faced the gallows chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, have given us the privilege to breathe the air of freedom today. The nation is indebted to them, and we express our reverence towards every such great personality.”

He further stated that those who are dedicated to the defence and development of the nation, including farmers, soldiers, youth, and women, and those who continue to contribute despite adversities, are a source of inspiration for the whole world. “I respectfully pay homage to all of them today,” he added.

PM Modi also referenced various movements for Independence before 1857, highlighting that centuries of slavery were marked by continuous struggles. Youth, farmers, women, and tribals, all fought against oppression. History bears witness to the fact that even before the revolt of 1857, many tribal regions in India were engaged in battles for freedom.