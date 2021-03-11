Baripada: Hailstorm and rains were witnessed at different places in Karanjia block of Mayurbhanj Wednesday afternoon.

Lashing of rain in the region has brought solace to the fire-ravaged forest which shares boundary with the Similipal biosphere reserve in the district.

There was sudden rainfall in the vicinity of Similipal National Park for over one and half hours which helped douse the forest fire.

While the state Forest Department and other governmental agencies undertook arduous efforts and were partly successful to douse the wildfire, Wednesday’s downpour was reason to cheer.

Meanwhile, a female forest guard from Pithabata range in Similipal forest shouting and dancing in joy in the rain has gone viral on social media.

“The rain god has finally heeded our prayers. It is raining and the fire will stop now. Our Similipal has been saved,” she said with a smile on her face.

Notably, Union Forest and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday directed a Central government empowered committee of experts to visit Odisha and assess the wildfire situation.

PNN