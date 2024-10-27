New Delhi: Congress Sunday took a swipe at the Modi government over India reportedly being ranked 176 out of 180 countries on the Nature Conservation Index and asked whether the bona fides of Israel’s Ben Gurion University that has co-developed the index should also be questioned.

There was no immediate reaction from the government on the reported ranking.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Whenever India gets a very low rank on some global index or the other, the immediate response of the non-biological PM’s drumbeaters and cheerleaders is to attack the index itself as a plot to defame India by agenda-driven busybody NGOs.”

But what will be the response to the just-released Nature Conservation Index in which India ranks a miserable 176th out of 180 countries, he asked.

“This Index has been co-developed by Israel’s Ben Gurion University. Will the bona fides of this university too be questioned?” Ramesh said.

India has scored low in the Global Nature Conservation Index, ranking 176 out of 180 countries. It is placed just above Kiribati which ranked 180, Turkey (179), Iraq (178) and Micronesia (177), according to reports.

PTI