Bhubaneswar: Appreciating the role of doctors and para medical staff for rendering selfless service in the fight against coronavirus in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced advance payment of four-month salary for these personnel Wednesday.

In a video message, Patnaik said that doctors, paramedics and healthcare workers would be paid the salary for April, May, June and July in advance in April.

He described the doctors and the para medical staff as ‘the first line of defense’ who provide relentless services in a very difficult situation.

“They should be encouraged for their selfless work. The Police will take stringent action against people who misbehave with doctors,” he added.

Meanwhile, Health & Family Welfare Department issued a notification for recruitment of doctors and para medical staff on a daily contract for a period of three months to tackle the deadly

pandemic.

The department offered Rs 5,000 per day to the specialists, Rs 3,000 per day to the MBBS doctors and Rs.1000 per day to nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and radiographers and `850 to male and female health workers in government-run hospitals in the state.

The department also invited applications from retired doctors to join the fight against the dreaded COVID-19. The advertisement said eligible doctors, nurses and para medical staff who wish to join can either walk-in in respective Chief District Medical Office and Public Health Office or apply in the prescribed format with proof of their qualifications, age, photograph and Odisha Medical Council registration.