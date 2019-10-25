Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced the ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ programme to carry out the regional party’s social service programmes.

The ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ (Odisha-My Family) programme has been launched to protect the environment, encourage blood donation and help Odias stranded in other states and foreign countries.

Patnaik said the programme is a tribute to late Biju Patnaik, who always worked for the welfare of the people of Odisha, lending support to the poor and the needy.

“Odisha’s 4.5 crore people are my family. I have always been working for their welfare. I have flagged off the Mo-Parivar programme to take social welfare projects forward,” the CM said.

To execute the programme, the BJD president appointed party leader Arup Patnaik as its convener, while Pinaki Mishra, Achyuta Samanta, Chandrasekhar Sahoo, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Nalinikant Pradhan have been appointed as co-conveners.