Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday approved rationalisation of 905 posts in Odisha police and creation of six police stations in various districts, a release from CMO stated.

Naveen has approved the rationalisation to enable the police stations to deliver efficient citizen-centric services and to control crime efficiently, the release read adding the significant decline in Maoists menace due to security response and developmental activities in the infested areas has enabled the state to rationalise its manpower in police.

The Chief Minister had recently directed the police DG to make more personnel available in police stations by way of rationalisation.

Patnaik also approved creation of six police stations in various districts by bifurcation of the existing police stations.

The existing police stations that are to be bifurcated are Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar, Angul town police station in Angul district, Jharsuguda town police station in Jharsuguda district, Bhanjanagar police station in Ganjam district, Bhadrak (Rural) police station and Tihidi police station in Bhadrak district.

The rationalisation will make a huge difference in strengthening of 220 police stations and six outposts in 21 police districts in the state, the release informed.