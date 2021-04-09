Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday approved the rehabilitation and resettlement package under the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project that aims to develop the 16th-century Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur town.

The rehabilitation and resettlement package has been prepared keeping all the proposals in view and feedback is still being received from people. If required, feedback will be taken to make the project more attractive, Naveen said.

The Chief Minister sought cooperation from people for completion of the project and said that the project should be ready by May 15.

Here are some of the key features of the package:

House on private land: Land will be purchased and acquired directly from private landowners and compensated under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency of Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

The priests of the temple will be given land in exchange for land. If the market price of the land sacrificed is more than that of the provided one, the difference will be compensated. Besides, the priests will be given a rehabilitation allowance of Rs 20 lakh or the value of their house, which will be higher.

Rs 1 lakh will be provided immediately for transport and other facilities. Each family will be given Rs 10,000 for 12 months of rent. Priests who do not have a home will be provided proper resettlement packages in consultation with the district Collector.

Shops on private land: Land will be purchased directly from all shop owners with land documents and they will be compensated under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency of Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

The affected shop owners will be given a grant of Rs 1 lakh in two equal instalments to relocate their shops. The first instalment will be paid at the beginning of the demolition process and the second one after the acquisition of the property.

Unauthorized housing in slums on government land: Families with small kutcha houses or partially pucca houses will be paid Rs 50,000 or the value of the house, whichever is more. Besides this, 650 square feet of land will also be provided for resettlement. Families in slum dwellings with big pucca houses will be given house value and 750 square feet of land. The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation will provide transportation, food and other basic amenities for seven days.

Unauthorized housing in private areas other than slums: Each family will be compensated according to the market price of the house. Each family will get rehabilitation assistance of Rs 2,57,475. One-time assistance of Rs 50,000 per family will be provided for relocation.

Unauthorized shop houses on government land: Shops with partially pucca houses will be given one time Rs 30,000 and one time Rs 50,000 for totally pucca houses.

Street vendors on government land: Street vendors will be paid Rs 30,000 in two equal instalments. A Street Vending Plan will also be set up for them and the affected shopkeepers will be given space for shops

Assistance to government offices and other agencies: The Sambalpur Collector will make temporary arrangements for government offices elsewhere and provide them with space for office building on government land.

Resettlement of beggars: A complete resettlement scheme will be planned by the district Collector for beggars in the project area. It will be implemented by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation. This scheme will include vocational training, financial assistance, health care, ration card facility, use of local resources, shelter and inclusion under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY).

Religious institutions and clubs on government land: These organisations each will receive one-time compensation of Rs 1 lakh.