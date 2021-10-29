Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday demanded from Centre to provide at least 60 per cent share on the clean energy cess collected from the state.

Patnaik raised this demand before Union Minister for Coal, Pralhad Joshi, who met the CM here at Naveen Niwas.

In the year 2020-21 Odisha produced 153.85 million tonnes of coal contributing to about 25 per cent of the country’s production.

The Government of India collects clean energy cess @ Rs 400 per tonne which amounts to more than Rs 50,000 crore. Thus, 60 per cent of the cess will give Odisha an amount of Rs 30,000 crore, which can be utilized for the economic development of coal mining areas and the affected people, Patnaik said.

Besides, it will accelerate Odisha’s development in the aftermath of Covid situation, he said.

During the discussion, Patnaik also brought the attention of the Union Minister regarding the State government’s demand for establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Sundergarh.

The integrated campus for a 500-bedded hospital and 100 seated medical college at Sundergarh has been completed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), but, it is yet to be operationalised, he pointed out.

Earlier, the State government had written to the Union government regarding this issue.

The Chief Minister hoped that considering Sundergarh’s contribution in providing energy security to the country and to the national development in terms of steel and iron ore production, the Centre will come forward to fulfill the long standing demands of the people of this tribal dominated district for an AIIMS.

Patnaik also requested the Union Minister for early functioning of MCL medical college & hospital at Talcher where infrastructure is ready since long. This 500 bedded and 100 seated medical college and hospital will benefit largely the people of Dhenkanal and Angul, he added.

During the discussion, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve was also present.

