Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday wrote to Union culture and tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel requesting him to accord ‘National Maritime Heritage Festival’ status to the annual Bali Yatra held on the banks of Mahanadi river in Cuttack.

“Bali Yatra (also known as Boitabandana) is an ancient festival held in the city of Cuttack to commemorate the glorious tradition of seafaring activities of Odia mariners (Sadhavas). It marks the days when ancient Sadhavas (Odia Sailors) would set sail to distant lands of Bali as well as Java, Sumatra and Borneo for trade and cultural expansion. They sailed in large vessels called Boitas. This rich legacy is observed through the celebration of Bali Yatra,” Patnaik mentioned in the letter.

Giving further insights about the festival, Naveen further added that the festival begins in the month of November on full moon day of Kartika Purnima and continues for seven to ten days. It is celebrated annually as a large open fair and is considered to be one of the most celebrated festivals of Odisha.

As India looks to the east to revive the age-old contacts with Southeast Asia aiming at mutual economic growth of India and the countries in that region, it would be appropriate and timely that Bali Yatra which celebrates the enterprising spirit of the ancient India is recognized at the National Level so that the daring initiatives of our seafaring ancestors are duly recollected and acknowledged, the CM wrote in his latter to Patel.

Patnaik went on to explain how the festival is an integral part of Odisha and Cuttack and urged the Union minister to consider according it the status of a ‘National Maritime Heritage Festival’ given its cultural significance.