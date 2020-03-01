Bhubaneswar: In a bid to transform SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack into a world-class healthcare institution, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday appointed a ten-member advisory team of eminent doctors.

At least seven members of the team of ten experts are Padma awardees, while four happen to be alumni of the SCB Medical College, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The Padma awardees include three Padma Bhusan awardees and four doctors who have been honoured with Padma Shree. The members of the advisory group included Padma Bhusan awardees- Ramakanta Panda, Devi Settty and K Srinath Reddy. Subrata Acharya, Mukut Minz, Digambar Behera and Rajan Badwe are honoured with Padma Shree awards. The three alumnus of SCB are Ramakanta Panda, Digambar Behera and PC Mohapatra.

Director of Medical Education and Training has been appointed as the member-convener of the team.

“SCB is the crowning glory of our healthcare system and is the symbol of hope for millions and millions of people,” an official said.

The team has been formed close on the heels of an eviction drive launched by the state government to pave way for redevelopment of the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The state government has also announced a rehabilition package for people and business entities affected by the project.

According to sources, in its continued efforts to improve tertiary healthcare infrastructure for providing quality services to people at affordable price, the state government November 6, 2019 announced to invest more than Rs 1,000 crore for developing SCB into an ‘AIIMS Plus’ institute.

“SCB Medical is my alma mater. I studied here and also taught here for four decades. I feel very happy that the state government has planned to transform the medical college into a world class institution,” said Purna Chandra Mohapatra.

“It is indeed a big responsibility vested upon me by the state government and I will certainly try my best to transformation of SCB,” he added.

Announcing a slew of measures few days ago, the Chief Minister had said that the premier institute will have an integrated ultramodern health system with at least 3,000 beds.

“Our aim is to develop the SCB Medical College and Hospital into an integrated hospital with all modern healthcare facilities and take it to such a height that it would be considered as one of the top institutes in the field of medical services,” Naveen had said while emphasising on better housing, hostel and recreational facilities on the college premises for the doctors and students.